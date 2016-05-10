By: The editors of Relish magazine

It doesn’t have the most impressive of names, but hash is a dish both simple and satisfying, whether you serve it hot for breakfast, cold for lunch or warmed up for dinner.

Since you can use any dribs and drabs of leftovers to make it, you can’t beat it as a penny-pinching one-pot meal. The name comes from the French verb hacher (to chop), and that’s the main thing to remember when making hash: the ingredients should be chopped into bite-size pieces (about 1/2 inch) so that they get tender at about the same time and are easy to eat without a knife.

Sweet Potato and Chicken Hash

Swapping sweet potatoes for the usual white ones ups the nutrition content in this dish—not to mention making it more colorful.

3 1/2 cups peeled, diced sweet potatoes (1/2-inch cubes, about 3 medium potatoes)

1/2 cup water, divided

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced celery

1 cup diced red bell pepper

1 1/2 pounds cooked chicken breasts, cubed (1/2 -inch cubes, about 4 cups)

1 bunch green onions, sliced (about 1 cup)

1 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Place potatoes in a covered microwave-safe bowl with 1/4 cup water and microwave on HIGH until tender, about 4 minutes. Heat oil in a deep 12-inch skillet over medium. Add onion, celery and bell pepper. Cook, stirring, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add sweet potatoes, chicken, green onions and remaining 1/4 cup water to pan. Heat through. Remove pan from heat. Fold in parsley and add salt and pepper. With a large fork, lightly smash the sweet potatoes. Makes 7 cups; serves 6.

Recipe by Nancy Krcek Allen

Photo by Mark Boughton Photography / styling by Teresa Blackburn