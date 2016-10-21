Tandy Turner

October 7, 1939 – October 16, 2016

AUSTIN — Tandy Turner, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 16, 2016.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home.

A celebration of his life was at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville with Pastor Paul Escamilla of St. John’s United Methodist will be officiating.

Tandy was born Oct. 7, 1939 to James Henry and Mabel Turner. He graduated from McCallum High School in Austin in 1958. Tandy married his middle and high school sweetheart, Juanita Randle on Oct. 16, 1959.

Tandy was a hardworking man who loved and provided for his wife and three sons. He was an automotive machinist for many years. He was part owner of an auto parts and machine business. Later he was sole owner of T’s Machine shop. Tandy was well known and respected in the automotive machinist trade in the Austin area.

Tandy loved sports, especially football and baseball. He spent many years in the backyard and at the fields coaching his three sons. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mabel Turner and his sister, Pat Darrel.

Tandy is survived by his wife Juanita Turner, Austin; three sons, Todd Randle Turner and his wife Teri, Spicewood, Tabb Martin Turner and his wife Teresa, Cedar Park, Tory Glenn Turner and his wife Tammy, Shiner; eight grandchildren, Tonya, Todd Nathan, Dustin and Luke Turner, Jonathan Gonzales, Deidra Kuntschik, Justin and Billie Gean Kloesel, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Neels and aunt, Mary Hill both of Bowie, and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Brookdale Hospice in Austin for their loving care and support and special caregiver Elsie.

Please visit Tandy’s memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can leave memories and condolences for his family.

Arrangements entrusted to Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 North IH-35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660.

