Teen enters plea in Nocona church vandalism

The following guilty pleas were entered in 97th District Court on Oct. 25 with District Attorney Paige Williams reporting the following dispositions.

Jacob Wilson, 18, Temple, criminal mischief damage destroy church property from a March 20 offense. He received three years deferred adjudication, 120 hours community service and restitution of $5,600.

Wilson was one of two teenagers arrested in mid-April in connection with the vandalism of Northside Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Nocona on March 20.

