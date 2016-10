Terri Sue Rosales

July 26, 1955 – October 18, 2016

BOWIE — Terri Sue Rosales, 61, passed away Oct. 18, 2016 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial was on Oct. 21 at Freedom Life Church in Bowie. A private burial was at Elmwood Cemetery.

Terri was born July 26, 1955 in Peru, IN to Adelbert and Wilima Wilhelm. She graduated from Mills Prairie High School in 1974. Ms. Rosales worked in the service and production industries.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and brothers, Bill and Bob Clark.

She is survived by her companion, Trent Sherman; daughters, Amanda Rhoades and husband Michael, Jennifer Hamilton and husband Jesse, Danielle Sanford, Tanisha Rosales and fiance Brandon Martin, Consuelo Gonzales and husband Eddie; step-daughter, Anna Giles and husband Rhett; step-son, Nathan Sherman; sisters, Cindy McKitrick, Julie Duncan, Linda McMillin and Penny Smith; grandchildren, Hannah, Samantha and Ashlee Rhoades, Falon and Cade Hamilton, Miracle Gonzales, Blake Sanford, and Kanen and Jasper Giles.

