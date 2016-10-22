Two Bowie women were sentenced to federal prison on drug charges after entering a guilty plea in their cases and one local man awaits sentencing after giving his guilty plea.
Rondalyn Joy Addison, 49, entered a guilty plea on May 26 and was sentenced in federal court on Oct. 13. She received 360 months in prison.
Addison was arrested on April 1 by federal officers on complaints of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Read the full story in the weekend News.
Three enter guilty pleas on federal drug charges
