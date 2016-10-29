Two county lawmen indicted; suspended from duty

Two officers serving in separate Montague County law enforcement agencies were indicted by the grand jury during a special Wednesday session of the panel.

One officer faces allegations stemming from his job as a county sheriff’s deputy, while one police officer faces charges related to allegations in his personal life.

Floyd Lee Phariss, 47, Sunset, faces a charge of official oppression, a class A misdemeanor.

The indictment alleges that on May 15 Deputy Phariss, while acting in his capacity as a deputy, intentionally caused bodily injury to Daniel Lee Harris by impeding his normal breath or circulation by applying pressure to the throat or neck. At the time, Harris was reportedly in custody and restrained by handcuffs,

Brian Keating, a patrol officer with the Bowie Police Department, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child with the intention of bodily injury, a third degree felony.

