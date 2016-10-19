Two separate arrests net one suspect, various drugs

Two separate drug-related arrests netted various amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs late last week.

The first arrest came about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 during a traffic stop by Bowie Police Officer Cody Stone, who observed a headlight was out. He then smelled the aroma of what he believed to be marijuana and he initiated a search of the vehicle.

The second arrest was made on Oct. 14, police executed an arrest and search warrant at the home of Steven Hugh Hill, 63, 507 Hodge.

Detective Josh Wolfe investigated, and obtained a warrant after receiving information from Patrol Officer Brian Keating and Travis Fuller about possible narcotics trafficking at the location.

