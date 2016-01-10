UNDERCARD FOOTBALL: Battle of behemoths

10/01/2016 SPORTS 0

In a battle of behemoths on a kickoff return, Bowie’s Bryan Arellano meets up with Nocona’s Nick Longoria during the seventh-grade game. Read the Bowie News in print or electronic form for the game summary. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes