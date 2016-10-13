Vivian Pearlene Eldred

November 27, 1940 – October 7, 2016

NOCONA – Vivian Pearlene Eldred, 75, died on Oct. 7, 2016.

A family visitation was from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. Burial followed in Montague Cemetery under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1940 in Nocona to Gilbert Earl Richardson and Theresia Vivian Charles.

Pearlene was married to Bobby Ray Eldred on August 8, 1956, in Gainesville, Texas. The couple spent 51 years together and raised two children.

Graduating from Texas Women’s University with a bachelor’s in education. Working with special needs students,she set high expectations ensuring her students learned in an environment of acceptance. She spent 20 years educating students at Nocona Elementary School.

Eldred has honored to be a past Worthy Matron of Nocona Eastern Star. She was active as a Camp Fire Leader, Boy Scout Leader, Sunday School teacher, and remained a booster club member.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Eldred; father, Gilbert Earl Richardson; mother, Theresia Vivian Charles; sister, Betty Earlene Saunders and son-in-law, Gary Donart.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Donart Young, Lewisville; son Tommy Eldred, Flower Mound; four grandchildren; two great grandsons and two nieces.