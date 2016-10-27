VOLLEYBALL: BJH 8’s claim third

Junior High Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 22

District 3A-8 Tourney at Wichita Falls

Bowie 8A d. City View 25-12, 25-23

Paradise d. Bowie 8A 25-16, 19-25, 15-13

Bowie 8A d. Jacksboro 25-16, 12-25, 15-11

Record: 9-4, 6-3

The eighth grade Lady Rabbits finished third in the district tournament with their wins over City View and Jacksboro.

“We are very proud of all of our teams this year and look forwards to what the program will do next year,” said Head Coach Jaimie Hickey. “Thank you to all of our fans for their energy, excitement and support.”

The team consists of Shelby Moore, Season Eudey, Kaydee Jones, Abbi Gamblin, Jayci Logan; Lexi Kirkham and Camberley Gunter.

The Bowie Junior High School volleyball team finished third at the District 3A-8 tournament on Saturday at City View High School in Wichita Falls. (Courtesy photo)