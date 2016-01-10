VOLLEYBALL: Prairie Valley Junior High success

The Prairie Valley Junior High School team took first place in the Forestburg Tournament on Sept. 17. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Gold-Burg, with Emily Carpenter serving 11 straight points at one time in the match. Allie Brown had eight points for Prairie Valley in the win over Forestburg by scores of 25-22, 25-18. The Lady Bulldogs are 7-1. Here’s the team. Hailey Winkler, Veronica Gutierrez, Emma Duck, Molly Gilleland, Jaylee O’Neal, Hannah Zoch, Randi Gilleland, Allie Brown, Karagan Ritchie, Taylor Franklin, Bailee Tipton, Emily Carpenter, Shaden Johnson, Nia Gutierrez, Sara Horton and Brianna Harris. (Courtesy photo)