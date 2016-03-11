HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: A journey’s underway

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Wednesday, basketballs could be heard pounding down on the hardwood or tartan surfaces of area high school gymnasiums.

Like girls the week before, boys’ basketball teams began practices on Wednesday at several locations in the area.

Four boys’ teams from the Bowie News area qualified for the playoffs during the 2015-16 season in Bowie, Bellevue, Forestburg and Nocona. Bowie advanced the farthest by reaching the regional quarterfinals in Conference 3A, Region II.

“We worked on full- and half-court traps,” said Bowie head coach Doug Boxell, “and on breaking the press.”

That’s pretty advanced for the first day of practice, but a champion coach like Boxell wouldn’t have it any other way.

Boxell reported 18 boys out for basketball so far, not including some that may join once the football season has completed.

The head coach said he expects Kason Spikes to be a frontline starter this year along with returners Taylor Pigg and Keck Jones. Justin Franklin was promoted to varsity late last season. And Boxell expects Spenser Meekins to log plenty of minutes.

“We’re excited to get the ball rolling,” the coach commented.

Bowie will have a pair of scrimmages, at Keene on Nov. 10 and then at 10 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Conference 5A Wichita Falls Rider. Read more in the Oct. 29 Bowie News.

The first allowable date for boys’ basketball practices across the area was this past Wednesday. Here, Bowie’s Spenser Meekins shoots during a timed drill. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)