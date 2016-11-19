For their dedication to Texas agriculture, local communities and their families, three couples have been selected as finalists in this year’s Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture competition.

The contest recognizes young men and women who are involved in agriculture but do not earn their primary income from a farm or ranch enterprise.

This year’s EIA finalists are: Scott and Sara Holloway of Bowie, Kacy and Justin Mitchell of Tyler and Ryan and Jessica Railsback of Cisco.

“In agriculture, there are many diverse farms, ranches and agribusinesses. The families behind each need determination and faith to get through the tough times,” said TFB President Russell Boening. “These three couples serve their communities and play a vital role in Texas agriculture.”

Finalists were chosen from TFB’s 13 districts. The Holloways, Mitchells and Railsbacks were chosen as finalists from that group.

