Saint Jo Police Chief Tyler Roy will not face any criminal charges in connection with the shooting death of Bobby Buck on Aug. 23 in Myra.

The case was presented to the Cooke County Grand Jury last week and was “no billed,” meaning the panel did not find evidence to warrant charges.

Buck, 49, from Nocona, was shot 10 times through the driver’s side window after the stolen vehicle he was driving was stopped in Myra following a pursuit that began in Nocona.

