Accident claims Bowie woman Monday night

A Bowie woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck south of Alvord on U.S. Highway 81/287 south at 7:22 p.m. Monday.
Department of Public Safety Sgt. Lonny Haschel said Jo Anne Bruce, 55, Bowie, was driving a Buick Envoy north on the highway near County Road 1260 when for some undetermined reason Bruce veered to the left and crossed the center median where she struck a southbound tractor-trailer truck in the side.
The truck was driven by Dhia Khamis, 61 Richardson, who was uninjured.
The Envoy came to a stop in the median, while the truck stopped off the right side of the road about a quarter of a mile down the highway.
Bruce was deceased when officers and medics arrived according to the DPS. No charges will be filed in this fatality accident.
