Arthur James Jacob Ambrose Bayer

December 7, 1929 – October 30, 2016

MUENSTER – Arthur James Jacon Ambrose Bayer, 86, died Oct. 30, 2016 in Muenster, TX.

A rosary and vigil was at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

A mass of Christian burial was at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ken Robinson officiating. Burial followed in Sacred Heart Cemetery. All services were under the care of Scott Funeral Home in Muenster.

Bayer was born Dec. 7, 1929 in Muenster to Joseph and Gertrude (Walterscheid) Bayer. After graduating from Sacred Heart School in 1947, he was drafted into the service where he was a paratrooper in the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team in the Korean Conflict. Upon returning to Muenster, he bought a small herd of cattle and began working in concrete, bricklaying and farming.

On Sept. 27, 1955 he married Frances Elizabeth Knabe in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Bayer served as an Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the finance committee and building committee for the Sacred Heart Church. Bayer was a charter member of the Jaycees. He was a lifetime member of the VFW #6205 and served as Commander from 1963-1964. He was the sergeant of arms for the squad for military funerals for 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude (Walterscheid) Bayer; grandson, John Rogers; brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Anna Marie Bayer and brother, Robert Bayer.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Elizabeth (Knabe) Bayer, Muenster; daughters, Janet Barnhill, Muenster and Julia Simpson, Sherman; sons, Keith Bayer, Pennsylvania and Nathan Bayer, of Valley View; 13 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Ethel Mae Hesse, of Muenster; and one sister-in-law.