BASEBALL: Red Sox pitcher Workman reinstated from DL

Former Bowie High School and current Boston Red Sox pitcher Brandon Workman has been reinstated from the disabled list.

The Red Sox made the move on Nov. 3.

As was reported by Providence Journal-Bulletin reporter Tim Britton in a Nov. 8 story, Workman still wasn’t particularly close to 100 percent at the end of last season.

Workman is 17 months removed from Tommy John surgery, and he was plagued by nagging injuries not related to the surgical procedure.

Late last season, as part of Workman’s rehabilitation program, he pitched for both the Lowell Spinners and Portland SeaDogs. The SeaDogs are the Red Sox Double-A affiliate.

Workman pitched 20 innings, allowing 18 runs for a 7.65 earned-run average. He’s most remembered for pitching a scoreless eighth inning in Game Six of the 2013 World Series as Boston defeated St. Louis. Bowie then had a day in his honor later in the fall.

Brandon Workman. (Courtesy photo from Boston Red Sox media relations)