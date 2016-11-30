BASKETBALL: Eagles split at Bellevue

The Montague boys’ and girls’ basketball teams split games on Monday at Bellevue.

The girls’ raced to a 50-12 victory, improving to 3-0 on the season.

Averee Kleinhans tallied 22 points to go with nine rebounds, nine steals and four assists. Jasmine Jones added 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.

Taygon Jones also netted 10 points to go with eight steals and three rebounds. Grifyn Ogle added four points, two assists and two steals.

Sydni Messer, Gabby Valdez, Addi Eichler and Madyson Ingram contributed to the win as well.

On the boys’ side, Bellevue won by a score of 36-21.

Only two Eagles scored as Ricky Contreras tossed in 17 points and Laramie McCarty had four.

Montague (1-4) plays on Nov. 28 at Slidell.

Montague Eagles. (Graphic assembled by The Bowie News design department)