BASKETBALL: Prairie Valley girls nab first win

The Prairie Valley girls’ basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Nov. 8, defeating Chillicothe 47-22.
Brooklynn Messer was the team’s leading scorer with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Lexi Roof chipped in with eight.
The Lady Bulldogs (1-1) played at Wichita Christian on Friday night.

Tom Bean 45, Gold-Burg 19

The Gold-Burg girls’ basketball team struggled to score early, with just one point in the first quarter in a loss to Conference 2A Tom Bean. Read more from this roundup in the Nov. 12 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley’s Kendra Woods (12) tries to rebond during a Nov. 5 game versus Woodson. Woods scored five points in Tuesday’s victory over Chillicothe on the road, marking the school’s first win of the season. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)

