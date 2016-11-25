BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Nocona’s Meekins nets GW free throw

In a one-point game, the Nocona Lady Indians defeated Iowa Park 63-62 on Tuesday night.

Emma Meekins not only led the offense with 29 points, but sunk the final free throw to win the game. Brooke O’Neal also scored in the double digits with 21 points. Nocona traveled to Vernon Friday.

At Saint Jo

Saint Jo 57, Wichita Christian 33

The Saint Jo High School basketball team defeated Wichita Christian at home by scores of 57-33.

This is the second straight win of the season for the Lady Panthers, with Charity Brawner tallying 28 points. Marysol Avila topped the double digits with 10 points.

BOYS

Prairie Valley 59,

Christ Academy 50

Prairie Valley head coach Zac Tabor picked up his first career win on Tuesday with a 59-50 victory over Christ Academy at home.

Lane Roof was the Bulldogs’ top scorer with 27 points, including two 3-pointers and a helpful 7-of-11 from foul line.

At Stoneburg

Gold-Burg 52,

Bryson 36

Gold-Burg head coach Michael Ball also earned his first career win on Tuesday, with a 16-point triumph over Bryson in Stoneburg.

The Bears pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Cowboys 17-4 for a 23-12 halftime cushion.

Anthony Rios was Gold-Burg’s leading scorer with 24 points, including 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and three treys. See more game reports and complete box scores in the Nov. 19 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Brooke O’Neal runs, jumps and shoots through the lane during Tuesday’s non-district win over Iowa Park. (Courtesy photo by Todd Peterson/Nocona Independent School District)