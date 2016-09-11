BMH Authority pursues state court receivership

The Bowie Hospital Authority may have found a new legal option to dissolve itself nearly one year after the hospital was closed.

In October, the board of directors learned it may not be able to dissolve the authority due to debt requirements contained in the original legislation. Before dissolution, an entity must be debt-free.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Lynn Heller explained most political subdivisions have taxing authorities so when they go out of business it continues to collect revenue until all the debts are paid.

Bowie Hospital Authority did not have taxing authority; and therefore, no source of revenue.

Board members met on Nov. 4 to hear from its attorney, who was directed in October to explore strategies to get past the dissolution obstacles.

Heller said the board approved pursuing a state court receivership.

