Bowie 4B Sales Corp., NCTC partner for new industrial technology building

By BARBARA GREEN

By this time next year students attending North Central Texas College-Bowie could be learning welding or industrial mechanics in a new technology facility.

The Bowie City Council Tuesday night approved the economic development project of the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation to construct an industrial technology building

Development of this project has been in the works for the last year and moves to the next step of public comment following council approval. It is the continuation of a partnership between the Bowie 4B Board and NCTC that began in 1999 when the Bowie campus was built.

