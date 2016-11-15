Bowie City Council approves ED project for NCTC-Bowie

The Bowie City Council Tuesday night approved an economic development project that will construct an industrial technology center at the Bowie campus. Several members of the North Central Texas College staff attended the council meeting tonight along with members of the 4B Economic Development Sales Tax Corporation to present the project.

Following a brief executive session to discuss the contract addendum between the 4B Board and NCTC, the project was discussed and now goes into the 60-day public comment phase. The proposal would build an 8,750 sq. ft. building at the local campus. It would be a smaller version of the building that opened at NCTC-Gainesville earlier this year.

Pictured: a concept drawing of what the new building could look like. (Bundy, Young, Sims & Potter Architects)