Bowie City Council receives 2015-16 quarterly financials

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Councilors received a brief overview of the year-end financial report Tuesday night.

Finance Director Renee Lawson presented the quarterly financial statement ending on Sept. 30. Preparations now are underway for the pending outside audit, as Lawson said they are expected next week.

Highlights of the report were as follows:

The utility fund ended the year with $2.9 million cash on-hand. Its revenues were down 4.76 percent or $579,000.

By department water revenue was down 3.26 percent; wastewater down 3.21 percent; and electricity down 5.12 percent.

