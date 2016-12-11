Bowie City Council to discuss technology center at NCTC-Bowie

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 to discuss the possible construction of a technology center at the North Central Texas College campus in Bowie.

An executive session is planned for “economic development negotiations” through the 4B economic development sales tax. The agenda item states discussion of the center project including design, contract addendum and project expenditures.

The 4B Sales Tax Corporation has been discussing this project during the past year and has proposed a slightly smaller building than the one completed earlier this year on the Gainesville campus.

The only other items on the regular agenda are the consent items of minutes and reports.

In new business the council will receive the resignation of Norman Vaughan in precinct two south ward. Vaughan was named to the council on Aug. 2.

During the workshop department reports will be presented.