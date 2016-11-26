Bowie Fire Department celebrates with holiday dinner, awards

By BARBARA GREEN

The 36-member City of Bowie Fire Department celebrated its year with the annual Thanksgiving dinner Monday night.

Top awards for the evening honored two longtime firefighters, who are both repeat winners. Lee Adams was presented with the Roy Gene Williams Award, which honors a volunteer firefighter. He received it from Caleb Alford last year’s winner.

Adams serves as lieutenant in the department and has 16 years and seven months of service.

Chris Rodrigs, last year’s winner of the Fireman of the Year Award, presented the 2016 award to Ross Hamilton, a 17-year veteran of the department.

