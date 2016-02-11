Bowie ISD asks SRO be changed

Bowie School Resource Officer Dale Ingram has been transferred to patrol after Bowie Independent School District administrators expressed what they called “a lack of confidence,” in the SRO fulfilling what they believe is needed.

Police Chief Guy Green said he met with Superintendent Steven Monkres who shared administrators’ concerns that Ingram was not the right fit for the SRO and “not working out.”

Former SRO Bob Blackburn will be handling the school duties temporarily until a decision is made on the position. Green said the department will be examining the district’s concerns.

