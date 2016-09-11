Bowie Library swaps food for fines

In an effort to assist Bowie Mission, the Bowie Public Library will accept canned food or toiletry items during November and December as payment for overdue library fines.

Director Beth Hiatt said all items donated will go to the Bowie Mission. They must be new, unopened, non-expired, nonperishable food items or personal hygiene toiletries (full-size, not travel) to receive credit against the fines owed.

Food items will be given $1 credit and toiletries will receive a $2 credit. This credit will only go to overdue fines, not any fees for lost, damaged or non-returned items. Call the library at 872-2681 with questions.