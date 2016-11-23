Bowie Main Street joins ‘Shop Small’ campaign Saturday

Main Street Bowie is proud to participate in the sixth annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 in order to support independent businesses in downtown Bowie.

Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support your neighborhood. It takes place every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. American Express created the Neighborhood Champions program to help rally communities around Small Business Saturday and is working alongside numerous business organizations to support local Small Business Saturday celebrations throughout the country.

Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities, Main Street Bowie invites everyone to take part in its Small Business Saturday special event offers.

On Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m, shoppers can pick up a Downtown Coupon Book that will contain various specials, discounts, and promotions for participating merchants.

Coupon Books will be available at the Main Street Information Booth, on the corner of Mason and Tarrant Streets.

