Bowie man jailed on state ‘blue warrant’

A 35-year-old Bowie man was arrested Thursday morning on a parole violation blue warrant and faces an additional drug complaint.

Bowie Police served the state warrant at 602 N. Mason at 9:44 a.m. Thursday. Officer Travis Fuller made the arrest and also discovered the drug and related items reported Detective Bob Blackburn.

Arrested at the scene was Daniel Lee Henry, who was served the warrant. Police also found a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

