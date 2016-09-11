Bowie Marching Band seniors recognized as their season ends

Michael Shaw was one of a large group of Mighty Marching Maroon Band seniors who were recognized at a recent home football game. See photos of the students and their families in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photo by Eric Viccaro)
Michael Shaw was one of a large group of Mighty Marching Maroon Band seniors who were recognized at a recent home football game. See photos of the students and their families in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photo by Eric Viccaro)
Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply