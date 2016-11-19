Bowie News has early deadline for Nov. 26 edition

The Bowie News will have an early deadline for the Nov. 26 edition.

All news and ad copy must be to the office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 22 to insure inclusion.

The News office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopen on Friday for regular hours.

The Montague County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, as well the city offices in Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo.

Make it a safe, happy Thanksgiving.