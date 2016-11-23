Bowie, Nocona to serve community Thanksgiving Day meals

On Thanksgiving Day both Bowie and Nocona will have community dinners.

In Bowie the dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 1515 North Jefferson.

Delivery and take-out meals will be available. Orders will be taken through noon on Nov. 23. Call the church office at 872-3384 to place an order or to make a reservation. There is no charge for dinner.

Christ Community Church in Nocona will coordinate the community Thanksgiving meal that will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Veranda Event Center, 1533 E. U.S. Highway 82.

This free meal serves more than 700 dinners at the event center and through deliveries.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help that day or support it with a donation can contact Belinda Hendrix, event coordinator, at 940-531-1885. Also call that phone number if you would like a meal delivered.