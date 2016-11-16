By: The editors of Relish magazine

Who can resist a crispy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside cutlet? No, it doesn’t take an Austrian in the family to revel in the joys of schnitzel. It doesn’t even take veal (what we know as Weiner Schnitzel). The meat of your liking and something to whack it with, to create a thin, tenderized piece of meat, will do. You’ll need crumbs for dredging and oil for frying, but little more. Lemon for squeezing is strongly recommended. Haute cuisine it’s not. It’s better. Simple food, yet worthy of a Hapsburg.

Chicken Schnitzel Milanese

Schnitzel with an Italian passport—Parmesan in the crumbs and a lemony arugula salad to top.

4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1/2 cup flour

1 cup plain panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

1 tablespoon milk

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cups arugula

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 200F. Cut each chicken breast in half lengthwise, cutting to, but not through, other side. Open up like a book. Place between pieces of plastic wrap and pound to about ¼-inch thickness. Place flour in a dish. Combine panko and Parmesan and place in a second dish. Beat eggs with milk and place in a third dish. Sprinkle garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt on chicken. Dredge chicken in flour, shaking off excess, dip in egg wash, then dredge in panko mixture; pat lightly. Transfer to a wire rack 15 minutes to set. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Add 2 cutlets and cook until golden and crisp, about 2 minutes. Turn and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer to an ovenproof plate and keep warm in oven. Add 2 more tablespoons oil (or more as needed), and cook remaining 2 cutlets. Whisk remaining 1 tablespoon oil with lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Add arugula and onion and toss. Arrange chicken on serving plates and top with salad. Serves 4.

Recipe by Laraine Perri

Photo by Mark Boughton Photography / styling by Teresa Blackburn