Christmas garland brigade gets ready

The Main Street Christmas Festival Committee is getting ready to launch the holiday season in Bowie with “Hanging of the Green” on Nov. 12.

During this annual event volunteers decorate all 92 lamp posts in the downtown area with lighted Christmas wreaths and garland. Several community organizations as well as students from Bowie schools take part.

Main Street Bowie welcomes everyone to participate in Hanging of the Green to get ready for the holidays. Volunteers meet at the City of Bowie Auditorium at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12.

