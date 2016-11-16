Community Thanksgiving dinners planned

With one week left to Thanksgiving, communities are planning their holiday dinners and activities.

The Forestburg Community Thanksgiving will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the community center. It is presented by the Community Service Club.

The club will provide ham, turkey, rolls and drinks. Those who attend are invited to bring their favorite side dish or dessert, to enjoy with friends and family.

The Saint Jo Civic Center Community Thankgiving Dinner also will be on Nov. 17 at noon in the civic center.

The center committee will provide the turkey, ham, bread, drinks and paper goods. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish such as vegetable, salad or dessert.

The Nocona Senior Citizens Center will have its annual turkey dinner at noon on Nov. 17. Lunch will be $8 per person, $4 for children 12 and under, and free for those age four and under. Guests are asked to RSVP by calling 825-3148.

On Thanksgiving Day both Bowie and Nocona will have community dinners.

In Bowie the dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24 at First United Methodist Church, 1515 North Jefferson.

Delivery and take-out meals will be available. Orders will be taken through noon on Nov. 23. Call 872-3384 to place an order or to make a reservation. There is no charge for dinner.

Christ Community Church in Nocona will coordinate the community Thanksgiving meal that will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Veranda Event Center, 1533 E. U.S. Highway 82.

This free meal serves more than 700 dinners at the event center and through deliveries. Belinda Hendrix, event coordinator, said they also need volunteers and donors to help make this dinner a success.

Hendrix said while the primary supplies are secured, they always need desserts and additional turkeys, if anyone would like to bring an item by between 8 and 9 a.m. on the day.

If you would like to help or need a meal delivered call Hendrix at 940-531-1885.