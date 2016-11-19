Countdown to Thanksgiving – Create a photo booth

In your weekend News find a pair of fun craft ideas your entire family can enjoy during the Thanksgiving holiday. Make your own turkey day photo booth or a leafy turkey. Find all the instructions in the weekend edition.
In your weekend News find a pair of fun craft ideas your entire family can enjoy during the Thanksgiving holiday. Make your own turkey day photo booth or a leafy turkey. Find all the instructions in the weekend edition.
Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply