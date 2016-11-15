Covy Winston Roach

January 14, 1932 – November 10, 2016

LINDSAY – Covy Winston Roach, 84, passed away Nov. 10 at his residence in Lindsay, TX.

A visitation was from 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Meador Funeral Home Chapel in Gainesville.

A funeral was at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at Meador Funeral Home Chapel in Gainesville with the Rev. Dennis Pellett officiating. Interment followed in Rosston Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 14, 1932 in Prairie Point to Covy P. Roach and Ruby Pearl (Sutton) Roach. Mr. Roach married Ynell Decker March 10, 1955 in Abilene.

Covy graduated from Era High School. He worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for 37 years retiring in 1987. His retirement hobbies include fishing on the Gulf Coast, hiking in the mountains of Colorado and gardening at home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Audilee Lovette and niece, Debbie Lovette.

He is survived by his wife, Nell Roach, Lindsay; two sons and daughter in laws, Randy and Avia Roach, Collinsville, and Brad and Sue Roach, Nocona; daughter and son in law, DeeAnn and Wendell Black, Lindsay; five grandchildren, Cody, Jared and Chase Roach, and Dustin and Carlee Black; four step grandchildren, Bobbie Sue Hammer, Christy Hammer, Nadine Miller and Louise Hernandez; two great grandchildren, Covy Roach and Gunner Roach.

