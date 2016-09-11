Dancing to the Stars raises $55,000 for scholarship, local charities

Dancing to the Stars, an event to raise funds for student scholarships and local charities, generated about $55,000 in an entertaining evening of dinner and a dance competition on Nov. 5.

Dancing to the Stars was presented by North Central Texas College Foundation and the Rotary Club of Bowie. This was the second year for this dance competition, which plays off the popular ABC show, “Dancing with the Stars,” that pairs celebrities with professional ballroom dancers.

The NCTC Foundation Board recruited 10 couples to compete. Debbie Sharp, vice president of external affairs, said it was a “great event.”

“We had more than 400 people there, we set up 413 chairs, and they were full with people standing. It was a fun evening. There was $55,000 raised, which is above the $26,933 raised last year,” said Sharp.

Mirror Ball trophies went to Nancy Merrett and Tim Adams, who performed a cha-cha to “Cake by the Ocean.”

