Darla Mae McKinney

June 2, 1936 – November 13, 2016

BOWIE – Darla Mae McKinney, 80, passed away Nov. 13, 2016 in Nocona, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 17 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Darla was born June 2,1936 in Lusk, WY to Clifford and Helene (Grapes) Bircher. She was a nurse for 40 years in various places in North Texas beginning with Bowie Memorial Hospital and ending with the Dallas County Jail System.

Darla loved to tell stories to anyone that would listen. She loved her grandchildren and friends dearly and she was always helping others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Helene Bircher; husband, Donald McKinney and daughter, Michelle McKinney-Litts.

Darla is survived by her son, Jimmy McKinney and wife DeeDee, Bowie; grandchildren, Chanda Riddles, Arlington, Cory Litts and Erin Shears, Kevin McKinney and wife Jana, Deonna McKinney all of Wichita Falls, and Joshua McKinney and wife Alexa, Fort Bragg, N.C.; nine great grandchildren; and brothers, Cliff Bircher and wife Cathy, Independence, OR and Don Bircher, Aurora, CO.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

