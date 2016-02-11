Daylight Savings times to end

It’s almost time to change your clocks back as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Most Americans will be “falling back,” turning their clocks back one hour.

The idea of daylight saving was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

The Standard Time Act of 1918 established time zones and daylight savings, but daylight saving was repealed one year later.

It was not until 1966 the Uniform Time Act established the uniform measure through the United States.

Hawaii and most of Arizona does not follow DLS, while about 70 countries around the world observe the time format.