Deadline to enter Fantasy of Lights Nov. 29

The deadline to enter the 25th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade is nearing on Nov. 29.

The parade will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 climaxing a day of holiday activities in Bowie. There is no theme for the parade other than all entries must be lighted and reflect any Christmas, message, story or decor.

Questions about the parade can be directed to Main Street Bowie, which coordinated the festival. Call the office at 872-6246.

Entry forms are available at the office located at 201A Walnut or on the Main Street website at: www.mainstreetbowie.com

The Bowie Christmas parade was one of the first in North Texas to be lighted and also has grown to one of the largest in the region.

Activities on festival day prior to the parade include free photos with Santa at Santa’s House, Christmas music, ugly Christmas sweater contest and the tree lighting ceremony.