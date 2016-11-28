Dos and Don’ts for Naturally Beautiful Skin in Winter

By Pure Fiji

As the temperature begins to fall so does the radiance and moisture of our skin. The freezing cold temperatures of winter leave our skin dull, dry, flaky and itchy. That means not only do you have to change your wardrobe when winter comes, you need to change your beauty routine too. To help you combat the wrath of winter, here are the top 10 dos and don’ts of winter skincare.

Dos

Always moisturize

The dry winter air can be damaging to your skin, causing it to become dry and flaky. It’s important that you moisturize everyday, at least once a day, to combat the dryness. Your choice in moisturizer should also reflect the change in weather. Look for a moisturizer that is thick and cream based, like Pure Fiji’s body butter. This super moisturizing cream is made with a blend of coconut, macadamia, dilo and sikeci oils to rapidly hydrate your parched skin. Keep those hands covered!

Make sure you are wearing gloves every time you go outside, especially when the air is cold and frosty. The skin on your hands is thinner than most parts of your body and the cold air can quickly dry out your hands. The easiest way to protect your hands is to wear gloves and always use a hand crème, both at night and during the day. Pure Fiji's nourishing hand creme contains cold pressed coconut oil to keep your hands nourished, hydrated and soft.

Instead of cranking up the heat on a cold day, try using a humidifier instead. Central heating systems (as well as small room heaters) blast hot dry air, which can dry out your skin. Humidifiers help to add moisture to the air, which helps prevent your skin from drying out. If you can, use more than one humidifier throughout your house to disperse the moisture more evenly. Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate

Because your skin tends to be drier and flakier in winter, it’s important that you exfoliate to get rid of dead, dull skin. Exfoliating will also help your thirsty skin absorb more hydration from your moisturizer. Try to exfoliate at least a few times a week. A great choice in body exfoliator would be Pure Fiji’s coconut creme body scrub. This scrub contains natural cleansers derived from sugar cane and coconut, as well as pineapple enzymes that gently exfoliate and brighten your skin. Try a DIY Mask

Often times the best ingredients for your skin can be found in your home – in your fridge or pantry. Pure Fii’s Nourishing Exotic Oil contains cold pressed virgin coconut oil, macadamia, dilo and sikeci oil which is amazing for your dry, winter skin as it’s chock full of beneficial vitamins and nutrients to nourish, moisturize and protect. Super Hydrating Coconut Moisture Mask Ingredients: 1 tablespoon Nourishing Exotic Oil 1 tablespoon honey ½ of a mashed avocado or egg (well whisked) Directions:

Blend all ingredients together well and apply to skin. Leave on for 15 minutes then wash off thoroughly with water.

Don’ts

Soak in a hot bath or shower

Having a piping hot bath after being out in the cold might seem like a great idea but in reality it’s wreaking havoc on your skin. The hot water breaks down the lipid barriers in the skin, which can lead to a loss of moisture. Instead, try having a lukewarm bath or shower lasting no longer than 10 minutes. Finish with a body butter to rehydrate your skin. Use products full of sulphates

Sulphates are chemicals found in many cleansers on the market that are used to cut oil from the skin. While this might be fine for your skin in the warmer summer months, it can trigger redness, irritation and dry skin in harsh, winter conditions. Always choose natural beauty products that don't contain sulphates so you can be sure they won't irritate your skin. Pure Fiji's coconut milk shower gel is naturally sulphate free and contains ingredients like pineapple enzymes to gently exfoliate and brighten your skin.

Choosing the right PJ’s can make a difference when trying to combat dry, itchy winter skin. Avoid wearing pyjamas with a blend of cotton and synthetic fibers, as they can be irritating to your skin. Instead choose soft fabrics like cotton or cotton flannel to soothe your skin while you sleep. Mask your dry skin with makeup

Applying foundation directly to your dry skin will only make it more flaky and dull. Before applying foundation, make sure you exfoliate your skin to slough away any dead skin cells. Use an exfoliator that is gentle on your skin like Pure Fiji’s exfoliating scrub. Also important to remember, when your skin is dry and flaky, avoid rubbing on your foundation as it can get caught under the dry skin. This will undoubtedly draw more attention to it. Instead, pat it on gently or use a beauty blender sponge. Consume too many caffeinated beverages

Even though drinking a warm cup of coffee might seem like a necessity on a cold, winter morning, it may in fact be wrecking your skin in the process. Consuming too many caffeinated beverages (coffee, tea, soda) can be dehydrating to your skin. Caffeine acts like a diuretic and prevents the skin from retaining moisture, thus drying it out. If caffeine is a must, try cutting back on the amount you drink or choose decaffeinated beverages instead. And as always, make sure you are drinking plenty of water to counteract the effects of caffeinated beverages.

Winter may wreak havoc on your skin, but you don’t have to let it happen. Simply follow these 10 dos and don’ts and you’ll be sure to keep dry winter skin at bay.