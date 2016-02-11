Early voting tops 4,361 through Tuesday; closes Friday

Early voting is setting records across the nation and state for the Nov. 8 election, and Montague County is no exception.

Through the first week and two days county early voting has seen 4,361 voters through 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Elections administrator Brandi Shipman said the numbers by day have been from more than 400 to a high of 739 last Friday.

The county expects to top the record high number of early voters from the 2012 election when 4,837 cast ballots during the time period.

