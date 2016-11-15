Ellenor Mary “Ellie” Cordeiro

April 24, 1952 – November 9, 2016

BOWIE – Ellenor Mary “Ellie” Cordeiro, 64, passed away Nov. 9, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Montague Cemetery.

Ellie was born April 24,1952 in Waltham, MA to Aries and Florence (Theriault) Cordeiro. Ellie lived most of her life in New England helping others and enjoying life’s beauty during many vacation get-aways.

She worked her entire life as a nurse and often volunteered to help battered women and children. Ellie relocated to Texas two years ago in search of an easier life as her health began to weaken.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Aries and Florence Cordeiro; and her grandparents.

She is survived by her friends, Barbara Singletary, Montague, and Terilyn Abel, Fort Lupton, CO; and longtime family friend, Dave, NH.

She also says goodbye to the friends that she has made here in Texas who have often helped her with love, Billy and Aimee, The Binghams, and especially to Sherwood and Phyllis Duggan.

