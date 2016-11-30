Fantasy of Lights Festival marks its 25th year

Bowie welcomes the holiday season with the 25th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Festival on Dec. 3.

Main Street Bowie and local businesses presented a variety of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

It all begins at 4 p.m. with Santa’s House at Higher Purpose Dance Studio, 219 N. Smythe. From 4 to 6 p.m. bring the children out for a free photo with Santa Claus.

At 5:30 p.m. at the community Christmas tree located at Walnut and Smythe, pre-parade activities begin. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

