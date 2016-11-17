FISHING: BHS casts reels at PK

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie High School fishing team will have another challenge on its hands this weekend when the team competes at Possum Kingdom.

That’s because for the second straight tournament, Bowie anglers must contend with a special rule for fishing the Brazos River.

“The minimum size limit for largemouth bass is 16 inches,” said Rusty Edwards, one of Bowie’s boat captains.

Edwards said that stipulation can cause anglers to become frustrated.

“If you have a 15-inch bass, you have to throw it back,” Edwards added. “You can’t keep it.”

Possum Kingdom also has been a tougher spot because the area suffered through a fish kill roughly five years ago because of golden algae.

The designated fishing area is windy, and it’s difficult to find fish because populations are only slowly returning.

Edwards said because Bowie has had so much success this season, it will be easy to keep the boys focused on the task at hand today.

All of Bowie’s two-person fishing teams are in the top 50 percent in the angler of the year standings, and the school is currently sitting fifth for team of the year. Read more in the Nov. 16 Bowie News.

Jeremy Stone and Kyler Ratliff are currently tied for first in the angler of the year standings for the Texas High School Bass Association’s West Division. Stone and Ratliff caught two fish at the most recent meet on Lake Granbury. (Courtesy photo by Toni Stone)