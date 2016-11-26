Gold-Burg ISD welcomes new trustees

On Monday night, Gold-Burg Independent School Board welcomed three members elected in the Nov. 8 election.

Two were returning members, Becky Case and Lynn Allen, and newly elected Trustee Weldon Duff, who has served on the board previously.

Superintendent Roger Ellis said due to only five board members being present Monday, the group opted to wait on electing board officers until the Dec. 12 meeting.

Snake Allen, longtime board member, was recognized for his years of service.

