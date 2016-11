Gold-Burg’s pre-K and kindergarten classes performed the play “Turkey Trouble!” at their Thanksgiving party. Students who participated were: Yareli Aguirre, rooster; Sawyer Martin, pig; Payton DeMoss, turkey; Amelia Mervyn, farmer’s wife; Ryleigh Johnson, farmer’s child; Jade Rushia, farmer; Keilee Biehl, moo cow; Wava Tillery, horse and Bailey Boon, sheep. (Courtesy photo)