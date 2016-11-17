GOLF: Bowie Chamber of Commerce has tournament

The team of Kasey Denson, David Sappington, Ron Everitt and Todd Russell won the Bowie Chamber of Commerce golf tournament.

The tournament took place this past Saturday at Twisted Oaks Golf Club.

Denson, Sappington, Everitt and Russell put together a score of 52. The team represented Bowie Butane.

Steve Chism, Cal Wells, Dewayne Hamilton and Andy Duke placed second, firing a 53.

The third-place team was determined by a scorecard playoff, and Terry Gunter, Doug McCollum, Mac Edwards and Todd McMurray took that spot with a 56.

Ron Everitt was closest to the pin during the morning session, and Aaron Hughes during the afternoon. The men won a prize package.

There also was a contest where a hole-in-one on No. 10 would win a Ford F-150 truck from Patterson of Bowie – and one unnamed golfer came close to driving away with the vehicle. However, the shot landed seven inches from the cup.

The team of Kasey Denson, David Sappington, Ron Everitt and Todd Russell won the Bowie Chamber of Commerce golf tournament on Saturday at Twisted Oaks Golf Club. (Courtesy photo)